Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HLBZ Stock Is Going Next

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) is -73.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $41.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLBZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is 96.11% and 87.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.37 million and changing -3.38% at the moment leaves the stock -61.44% off its SMA200. HLBZ registered -83.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.04%.

The stock witnessed a 146.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.35%, and is 142.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 51.75% over the week and 22.71% over the month.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) has around 355 employees, a market worth around $45.76M and $15.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 217.57% and -96.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-164.70%).

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -306.30% this year.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.14M, and float is at 1.81M with Short Float at 30.35%.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Palella Salvatore,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Palella Salvatore bought 327,425 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.87 million shares.

Helbiz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Palella Salvatore (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,044,676 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $0.99 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.54 million shares of the HLBZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, Palella Salvatore (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,600,000 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 2,500,000 shares of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ).