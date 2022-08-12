Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) down -62.29% since start of the year

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) is -62.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $16.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.91% higher than the price target low of $3.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is 40.18% and 56.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.13 million and changing 9.23% at the moment leaves the stock -49.20% off its SMA200. HUT registered -58.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.15%.

The stock witnessed a 97.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.31%, and is 28.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.81% over the week and 11.87% over the month.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $708.54M and $195.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.07% and -82.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.30% this year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.46M, and float is at 161.69M with Short Float at 7.64%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times.