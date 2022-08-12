Is Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) a good stock to buy now?

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) is -39.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASXC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is 34.21% and 49.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -15.86% off its SMA200. ASXC registered -71.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.56%.

The stock witnessed a 44.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.86%, and is 22.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.49% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $153.91M and $7.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.43% and -72.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.60%).

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asensus Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.89M, and float is at 233.99M with Short Float at 4.04%.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Starling William N JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Starling William N JR sold 27,010 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $10804.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13846.0 shares.

Asensus Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Kwo Elizabeth (Director) bought a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $0.53 per share for $9558.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72201.0 shares of the ASXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Milne David Bruce (Director) acquired 225,000 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 619,884 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC).