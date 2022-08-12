Is BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) a good stock to buy now?

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) is -59.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $43.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCAB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.31% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -98.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.95, the stock is 99.55% and 131.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.84 million and changing 20.27% at the moment leaves the stock -20.99% off its SMA200. BCAB registered -80.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.63%.

The stock witnessed a 88.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 266.36%, and is 108.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.80% over the week and 13.59% over the month.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $287.31M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 295.52% and -81.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.40%).

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.10% this year.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.32M, and float is at 28.47M with Short Float at 15.38%.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHORT JAY M PHD,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SHORT JAY M PHD bought 40,308 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $2.91 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

BioAtla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that SHORT JAY M PHD (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 29,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $2.79 per share for $81040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.34 million shares of the BCAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Vasquez Christian acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.97 for $29720.0. The insider now directly holds 74,525 shares of BioAtla Inc. (BCAB).

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 4.28% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 32.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.