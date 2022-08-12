Is Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) a good stock to buy now?

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) is -78.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 2.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.40, the stock is 50.94% and 26.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing 18.06% at the moment leaves the stock -63.40% off its SMA200. PRCH registered -81.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.00%.

The stock witnessed a 43.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.34%, and is 75.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.16% over the week and 11.71% over the month.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $291.89M and $228.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.89% and -87.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Porch Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.85M, and float is at 79.81M with Short Float at 22.47%.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kell Sean Davis,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kell Sean Davis bought 10,820 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $4.62 per share for a total of $49988.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10820.0 shares.

Porch Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Lam Rachel (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $3.70 per share for $18500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9630.0 shares of the PRCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Ehrlichman Matt (CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER) acquired 273,128 shares at an average price of $3.66 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 9,591,070 shares of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH).