Is The RealReal Inc. (REAL) a good stock to buy now?

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) is -72.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $17.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REAL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -14.91% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is 19.02% and 14.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.69 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -59.12% off its SMA200. REAL registered -77.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.18%.

The stock witnessed a 30.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.14%, and is 15.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.76% over the week and 12.11% over the month.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has around 2604 employees, a market worth around $276.06M and $515.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.41% and -81.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.00%).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The RealReal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.70% this year.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.48M, and float is at 91.22M with Short Float at 14.02%.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sahi Levesque Rati,the company’sCo-CEO and President. SEC filings show that Sahi Levesque Rati sold 1,617 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 26 at a price of $2.33 per share for a total of $3768.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

The RealReal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Sahi Levesque Rati (Co-CEO and President) sold a total of 883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $2.45 per share for $2163.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the REAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Miller James R. (Director) disposed off 3,635 shares at an average price of $2.37 for $8615.0. The insider now directly holds 15,806 shares of The RealReal Inc. (REAL).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -14.56% down over the past 12 months and Moelis & Company (MC) that is -22.25% lower over the same period. JD.com Inc. (JD) is -17.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.