Is Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) a good stock to buy now?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) is 75.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $14.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.67% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 30.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.80, the stock is 89.21% and 128.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.29 million and changing 8.26% at the moment leaves the stock 128.10% off its SMA200. VRNA registered 93.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 98.65%.

The stock witnessed a 142.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 224.18%, and is 91.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.16% over the week and 11.37% over the month.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $653.96M and $40.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 246.26% and -19.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.90%).

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verona Pharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.24M, and float is at 4.51M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZACCARDELLI DAVID,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that ZACCARDELLI DAVID sold 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.26 million shares.

Verona Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Hahn Mark W (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $1.75 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.31 million shares of the VRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Rickard Kathleen A. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 28,752 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $20216.0. The insider now directly holds 2,376,040 shares of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA).

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -53.03% lower over the past 12 months.