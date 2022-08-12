Is XPeng Inc. (XPEV) a good stock to buy now?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -51.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.01 and a high of $56.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $22.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71% off its average median price target of $241.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.84% off the consensus price target high of $399.76 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are 70.82% higher than the price target low of $84.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.61, the stock is -2.25% and -9.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.33 million and changing 7.47% at the moment leaves the stock -27.61% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -41.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.58%.

The stock witnessed a -17.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.17%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $16.66B and $3.78B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.65% and -56.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 851.35M, and float is at 485.64M with Short Float at 4.22%.