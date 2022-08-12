Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) – The 89.71% Upside Potential Remains

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) is -87.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -1.74% and -43.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.82 million and changing 17.42% at the moment leaves the stock -75.78% off its SMA200. KPRX registered -89.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.05%.

The stock witnessed a -53.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.50%, and is 14.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 30.00% and -92.22% from its 52-week high.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.06M, and float is at 11.21M with Short Float at 0.47%.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.