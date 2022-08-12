Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -77.18% Change This Year

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) is -77.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.38 and a high of $11.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 81.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.28, the stock is -49.00% and -57.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -5.39% at the moment leaves the stock -72.26% off its SMA200. LFLY registered -77.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.81%.

The stock witnessed a -50.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.32%, and is -32.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.38% over the week and 22.08% over the month.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $108.05M and $11.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -4.20% and -80.31% from its 52-week high.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leafly Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.10% this year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.52M, and float is at 25.83M with Short Float at 8.01%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.