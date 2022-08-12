Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) is -37.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $4.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LTRPA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 74.55% and 60.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.65 million and changing 6.30% at the moment leaves the stock -24.80% off its SMA200. LTRPA registered -66.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.31%.

The stock witnessed a 85.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.14%, and is 116.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.31% over the week and 13.79% over the month.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) has around 2691 employees, a market worth around $267.92M and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.43. Distance from 52-week low is 120.59% and -66.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.80% this year.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.46M, and float is at 72.35M with Short Float at 1.61%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading -1.76% down over the past 12 months.