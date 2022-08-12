Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) is -71.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $37.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.98, the stock is 36.65% and 37.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.65 million and changing 15.22% at the moment leaves the stock -45.74% off its SMA200. MTTR registered -61.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.88%.

The stock witnessed a 54.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.79%, and is 24.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.40% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $112.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.37% and -84.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.00%).

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matterport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -692.10% this year.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 275.20M, and float is at 270.60M with Short Float at 13.40%.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Matterport Inc. (MTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tulsi Japjit,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Tulsi Japjit sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $3.89 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Matterport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Fay James Daniel (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 225,627 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $5.09 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the MTTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Fay James Daniel (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 74,373 shares at an average price of $5.03 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 749,097 shares of Matterport Inc. (MTTR).