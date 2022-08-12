Micron Technology Inc. (MU) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is -33.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.40 and a high of $98.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MU stock was last observed hovering at around $61.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.35% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -38.49% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.32, the stock is 0.83% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.27 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -17.41% off its SMA200. MU registered -16.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.28%.

The stock witnessed a 5.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.93%, and is -3.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $71.38B and $32.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.76. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.25% and -36.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.20% this year.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 1.10B with Short Float at 3.19%.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARNZEN APRIL S,the company’sSVP, Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that ARNZEN APRIL S sold 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $76.00 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89172.0 shares.

Micron Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Beard Robert P (SVP, General Counsel&Secretary) sold a total of 266 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $96.17 per share for $25581.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10688.0 shares of the MU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, MEHROTRA SANJAY (CEO and President) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $97.16 for $9.72 million. The insider now directly holds 676,301 shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Who are the competitors?

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -34.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.