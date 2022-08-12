NIO Inc. (NIO) down -34.28% since start of the year

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is -34.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.67 and a high of $45.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $202.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.35% off the consensus price target high of $447.97 offered by analysts, but current levels are 85.84% higher than the price target low of $147.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.82, the stock is 3.78% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56.09 million and changing 3.84% at the moment leaves the stock -15.63% off its SMA200. NIO registered -52.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.23%.

The stock witnessed a -1.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.81%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 15204 employees, a market worth around $35.95B and $5.64B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.41% and -53.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.30B with Short Float at 4.65%.