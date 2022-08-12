Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 50.0% Upside

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) is -29.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KTTA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 9.36% and 17.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.03 million and changing 6.83% at the moment leaves the stock -16.14% off its SMA200. KTTA registered a loss of 5.04% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 25.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.98%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.17% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $32.96M and $0.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.07% and -85.29% from its 52-week high.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.01M, and float is at 14.41M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.