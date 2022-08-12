PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) on Track to Reach $6.00 in a Year

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) is -19.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAVM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is 42.81% and 72.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 8.24% at the moment leaves the stock -0.98% off its SMA200. PAVM registered -71.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.43%.

The stock witnessed a 87.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.34%, and is 11.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.97% over the week and 11.01% over the month.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $154.92M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 140.24% and -79.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.50%).

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.40% this year.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.34M, and float is at 78.72M with Short Float at 8.33%.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PAVmed Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PAVmed Inc. bought 571,428 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27.93 million shares.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -9.53% down over the past 12 months.