Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) down -1.74% since start of the year

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -1.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.44% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -12.76% lower than the price target low of $24.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.74, the stock is 34.85% and 49.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.14 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 10.78% off its SMA200. PLUG registered 1.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.61%.

The stock witnessed a 52.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.25%, and is 15.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 2449 employees, a market worth around $15.35B and $571.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.43% and -40.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 577.87M, and float is at 518.02M with Short Float at 13.58%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading -4.99% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 1.85% higher over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -45.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.