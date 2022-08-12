Positives for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) as stock gains in recent trading

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) is -75.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $4.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 35.93% higher than the price target low of $2.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is 22.13% and 7.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.79 million and changing 22.70% at the moment leaves the stock -62.82% off its SMA200. ASTR registered -83.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.30%.

The stock witnessed a 27.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.07%, and is 9.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.48% over the week and 8.81% over the month.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $555.47M and $3.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.38% and -87.26% from its 52-week high.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 321.08M, and float is at 172.87M with Short Float at 19.11%.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEHMAN MICHAEL E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LEHMAN MICHAEL E bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $1.34 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.