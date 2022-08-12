Positives for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) as stock gains in recent trading

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is -51.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $13.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -7.43% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.76, the stock is -0.69% and 20.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.88 million and changing 4.74% at the moment leaves the stock -34.49% off its SMA200. GOEV registered -52.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.69%.

The stock witnessed a 5.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.77%, and is 5.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.27% over the week and 10.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 114.86% and -71.84% from its 52-week high.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.70% this year.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.95M, and float is at 238.86M with Short Float at 14.74%.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DD Global Holdings Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that DD Global Holdings Ltd sold 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $4.02 per share for a total of $2.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.69 million shares.

Canoo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that DD Global Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $4.09 per share for $8.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.29 million shares of the GOEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, MURTHY RAMESH (SVP, ICFO and CAO) disposed off 4,177 shares at an average price of $4.05 for $16917.0. The insider now directly holds 277,301 shares of Canoo Inc. (GOEV).