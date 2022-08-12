Positives for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) as stock gains in recent trading

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -40.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.05 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.52% off the consensus price target high of $7.37 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -37.59% lower than the price target low of $4.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.71, the stock is 3.61% and -2.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.8 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -28.25% off its SMA200. CS registered -45.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.52%.

The stock witnessed a 6.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.90%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 51410 employees, a market worth around $15.15B and $9.79B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.07% and -47.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a “Underweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.50% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.65B, and float is at 2.59B with Short Float at 0.44%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -14.40% down over the past 12 months and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) that is -29.42% lower over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 5.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.