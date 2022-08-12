Positives for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) as stock gains in recent trading

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is -55.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $9.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DMS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 29.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is 55.03% and 44.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.55 million and changing 78.81% at the moment leaves the stock -37.52% off its SMA200. DMS registered -71.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.15%.

The stock witnessed a 64.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.88%, and is 43.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.93% over the week and 19.23% over the month.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has around 580 employees, a market worth around $130.17M and $440.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.42. Distance from 52-week low is 100.95% and -77.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.90% this year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.58M, and float is at 14.77M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SRENIVAS VASUNDARA,the company’sFmr. Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SRENIVAS VASUNDARA sold 1,597 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $1.16 per share for a total of $1853.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99577.0 shares.