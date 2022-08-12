Positives for Enovix Corporation (ENVX) as stock gains in recent trading

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) is -22.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $39.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENVX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.98% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.74% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.21% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.13, the stock is 72.74% and 86.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.44 million and changing 30.84% at the moment leaves the stock 23.94% off its SMA200. ENVX registered 46.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.06%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.50.

The stock witnessed a 128.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 181.36%, and is 52.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.37% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 191.05% and -46.48% from its 52-week high.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.65M, and float is at 127.13M with Short Float at 10.67%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Enovix Corporation (ENVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lahiri Ashok,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Lahiri Ashok sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $42000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.4 million shares.

Enovix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Dales Gardner Cameron (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $14.00 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the ENVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Lahiri Ashok (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $13.30 for $26600.0. The insider now directly holds 1,407,993 shares of Enovix Corporation (ENVX).