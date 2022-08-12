Positives for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) as stock gains in recent trading

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) is -81.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VINO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $11.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.6% off the consensus price target high of $11.46 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.6% higher than the price target low of $11.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is 12.50% and -30.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.78 million and changing 6.27% at the moment leaves the stock -78.16% off its SMA200. VINO registered -88.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.12%.

The stock witnessed a -18.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.21%, and is 16.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.85% over the week and 14.50% over the month.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $7.25M and $5.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.58% and -92.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.50% this year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.44M, and float is at 9.72M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times.