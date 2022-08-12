Positives for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) as stock gains in recent trading

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) is -92.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LTRY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -25.15% and -52.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 8.12% at the moment leaves the stock -88.41% off its SMA200. LTRY registered -95.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.63%.

The stock witnessed a -51.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.29%, and is 4.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.40% over the week and 24.49% over the month.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $25.12M and $84.22M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.74 and Fwd P/E is 0.79. Distance from 52-week low is 90.61% and -97.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lottery.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.40% this year.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.83M, and float is at 39.04M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.