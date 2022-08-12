Positives for Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) as stock gains in recent trading

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) is -96.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $10.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QNGY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is 12.72% and -1.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -91.19% off its SMA200. QNGY registered -95.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.27%.

The stock witnessed a 17.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.74%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.19% over the week and 15.80% over the month.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $51.73M and $4.91M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.12. Distance from 52-week low is 28.62% and -96.04% from its 52-week high.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.33M, and float is at 93.55M with Short Float at 1.03%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.