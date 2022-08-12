Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) – The 80.72% Upside Potential Remains

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) is -78.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.58 and a high of $444.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QNRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.18% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 80.72% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is -22.55% and -21.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -81.22% off its SMA200. QNRX registered -97.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.03%.

The stock witnessed a -19.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.59%, and is -65.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.12% over the week and 50.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.64% and -98.91% from its 52-week high.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.35M, and float is at 5.37M with Short Float at 1.39%.