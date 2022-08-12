Reed’s Inc. (REED) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) is -42.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $0.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REED stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.91% off the consensus price target high of $1.10 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 19.56% and 16.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -31.49% off its SMA200. REED registered -73.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.08.

The stock witnessed a 26.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.26%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.69% over the week and 12.36% over the month.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $23.83M and $49.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.96% and -74.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.30%).

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reed’s Inc. (REED) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reed’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.38M, and float is at 93.03M with Short Float at 0.61%.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Reed’s Inc. (REED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Spisak Thomas J.,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Spisak Thomas J. bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $9627.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Reed’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Snyder Norman E. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $0.59 per share for $29500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the REED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Bello John (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.56 for $56000.0. The insider now directly holds 3,770,723 shares of Reed’s Inc. (REED).

Reed’s Inc. (REED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is 24.86% higher over the past 12 months. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is 31.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.