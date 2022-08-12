ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) – The 84.42% Upside Potential Remains

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) is -70.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $4.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RSLS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.68% off the consensus price target high of $4.65 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 68.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -7.31% and -21.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 7.67% at the moment leaves the stock -61.25% off its SMA200. RSLS registered -85.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.09.

The stock witnessed a -14.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.69%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.63% over the week and 12.83% over the month.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $9.17M and $12.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.32% and -88.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.80%).

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.92M, and float is at 16.41M with Short Float at 1.07%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STANKOVICH THOMAS,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 4,728 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $0.47 per share for a total of $2222.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Bandy Barton P. (President and CEO) sold a total of 11,674 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $0.47 per share for $5487.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the RSLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, STANKOVICH THOMAS (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,630 shares at an average price of $0.55 for $2546.0. The insider now directly holds 356,519 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS).