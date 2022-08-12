Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) is 99.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $24.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RYTM stock was last observed hovering at around $21.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.56% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.15% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -24.63% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.94, the stock is 37.26% and 137.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -7.26% at the moment leaves the stock 127.71% off its SMA200. RYTM registered 44.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 193.24%.

The stock witnessed a 127.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 481.34%, and is 7.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.63% over the week and 15.60% over the month.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $924.02M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 555.92% and -18.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.80%).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.80% this year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.40M, and float is at 50.28M with Short Float at 14.39%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cramer Pamela J.,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Cramer Pamela J. sold 901 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $11.68 per share for a total of $10524.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2224.0 shares.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Smith Hunter C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $4.08 per share for $30792.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57614.0 shares of the RYTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Roberts William T. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,023 shares at an average price of $11.13 for $11386.0. The insider now directly holds 1,477 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -25.39% lower over the past 12 months. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is -15.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.