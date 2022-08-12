Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) – The 44.89% Upside Potential Remains

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) is -63.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 17.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is 9.92% and 28.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -48.98% off its SMA200. SFT registered -85.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.23%.

The stock witnessed a 18.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.33%, and is 4.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.89% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has around 1360 employees, a market worth around $89.28M and $750.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.81% and -87.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.50%).

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shift Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -202.00% this year.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.83M, and float is at 68.76M with Short Float at 17.93%.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times.