Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -50.40% Change This Year

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -50.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.87 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.69% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.8% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.6% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.12, the stock is -8.53% and -11.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.58 million and changing -18.17% at the moment leaves the stock -41.23% off its SMA200. SIX registered -50.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.90%.

The stock witnessed a 0.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.89%, and is -11.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.54 and Fwd P/E is 7.61. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.27% and -55.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.20M, and float is at 85.29M with Short Float at 9.23%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mick Gary,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mick Gary bought 1,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $23.82 per share for a total of $31562.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Mick Gary (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $22.72 per share for $22720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28675.0 shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Mick Gary (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $24.34 for $24345.0. The insider now directly holds 27,675 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -2.28% lower over the past 12 months.