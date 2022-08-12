SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) down -31.06% since start of the year

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is -31.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $7.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SDC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $1.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -80.0% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 38.76% and 40.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.06 million and changing 24.62% at the moment leaves the stock -27.84% off its SMA200. SDC registered -69.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.50%.

The stock witnessed a 57.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.80%, and is 16.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.72% over the week and 11.42% over the month.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $649.68M and $589.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.90% and -78.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.19M, and float is at 116.54M with Short Float at 21.83%.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALLMAN RICHARD F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 100,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76822.0 shares.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -58.22% down over the past 12 months. Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is 1.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.