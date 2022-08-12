Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is 17.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $9.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUNW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 69.01% and 84.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing -6.01% at the moment leaves the stock 28.89% off its SMA200. SUNW registered -57.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 62.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.14.

The stock witnessed a 115.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 158.99%, and is 44.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.67% over the week and 12.37% over the month.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has around 495 employees, a market worth around $118.26M and $126.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.68% and -60.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.80%).

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Top Institutional Holders

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bonfigt Jason Lee,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bonfigt Jason Lee bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $1.81 per share for a total of $1810.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sunworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Morris Gaylon (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $1.90 per share for $19000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SUNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Bonfigt Jason Lee (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $4750.0. The insider now directly holds 140,358 shares of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW).