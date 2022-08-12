Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is -25.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.74 and a high of $145.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $88.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.68% off the consensus price target high of $146.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -1.73% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.52, the stock is 3.25% and 3.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.15 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -14.94% off its SMA200. TSM registered -22.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.68%.

The stock witnessed a 10.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.92%, and is 1.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 52045 employees, a market worth around $431.00B and $62.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.27 and Fwd P/E is 14.23. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.40% and -38.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 4.86B with Short Float at 0.53%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -8.92% down over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is 2.40% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -3.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.