TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) is -96.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $188.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PETZ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is 24.89% and 9.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 22.31% at the moment leaves the stock -89.45% off its SMA200. PETZ registered -93.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.80%.

The stock witnessed a 1.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.29%, and is 22.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.62% over the week and 17.13% over the month.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $18.47M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.12% and -98.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -442.10% this year.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.95M, and float is at 4.68M with Short Float at 5.07%.