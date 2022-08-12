Tellurian Inc. (TELL): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:TELL Stock Is Going Next

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) is 30.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.23 and a high of $6.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TELL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -34.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.03, the stock is 14.77% and 13.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.95 million and changing 5.50% at the moment leaves the stock 6.26% off its SMA200. TELL registered 33.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.08.

The stock witnessed a 28.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.68%, and is 27.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $209.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.72% and -38.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 534.52M, and float is at 488.98M with Short Float at 20.18%.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Tellurian Inc. (TELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harvey Claire,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Harvey Claire bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $3.19 per share for a total of $51072.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49955.0 shares.

Tellurian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Bennett James Donald (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $4.05 per share for $81000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65326.0 shares of the TELL stock.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is trading 74.31% up over the past 12 months and Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) that is 19.23% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 17.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.