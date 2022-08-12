ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -76.24% Change This Year

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) is -76.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is 12.18% and -12.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 9.09% at the moment leaves the stock -67.20% off its SMA200. THMO registered -89.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.73%.

The stock witnessed a 20.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.03%, and is 12.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.09% over the week and 16.63% over the month.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $7.15M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 166.67% and -90.40% from its 52-week high.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.00% this year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.29M, and float is at 7.80M with Short Float at 1.87%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.