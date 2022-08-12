These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) is -92.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is 25.59% and 0.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.16 million and changing 10.76% at the moment leaves the stock -87.13% off its SMA200. DBGI registered -96.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.86.

The stock witnessed a -10.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.48%, and is 24.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.62% over the week and 12.24% over the month.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $9.55M and $10.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.00% and -97.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-259.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.60% this year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Top Institutional Holders