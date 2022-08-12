These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) is -83.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $18.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is 26.22% and 32.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 10.75% at the moment leaves the stock -73.54% off its SMA200. NRXP registered -94.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.42%.

The stock witnessed a 39.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.98%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.59% over the week and 12.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 64.83% and -95.59% from its 52-week high.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.67M, and float is at 34.49M with Short Float at 4.57%.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Javitt Daniel C.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Javitt Daniel C. sold 784,063 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $1.01 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.87 million shares.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Javitt Daniel C. (10% Owner) sold a total of 86,459 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $0.65 per share for $55861.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.66 million shares of the NRXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Javitt Daniel C. (10% Owner) disposed off 115,657 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $76947.0. The insider now directly holds 12,743,423 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP).