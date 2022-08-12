These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is -59.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $25.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -14.1% lower than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is 15.30% and 8.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.88 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -41.03% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -58.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.95%.

The stock witnessed a 14.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.34%, and is 27.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.25% over the week and 8.89% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2816 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $12.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 166.39. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.30% and -76.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.80% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 619.14M, and float is at 519.85M with Short Float at 13.66%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wu Eric Chung-Wei,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 166,311 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $5.26 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33.28 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that Morillo Daniel (Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 55,157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $5.26 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.99 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, WHEELER CARRIE (CFO) disposed off 121,094 shares at an average price of $4.53 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 4,246,023 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).