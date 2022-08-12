These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) is -79.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $7.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.89% off the consensus price target high of $1.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.89% higher than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 14.92% and 23.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.66 million and changing -4.89% at the moment leaves the stock -63.38% off its SMA200. RMO registered -89.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.97%.

The stock witnessed a 31.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.94%, and is -14.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.79% over the week and 10.95% over the month.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) has around 293 employees, a market worth around $134.16M and $27.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.02% and -90.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.30%).

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Romeo Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.60% this year.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Top Institutional Holders

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BORGWARNER INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BORGWARNER INC sold 1,654,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $2.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.9 million shares.

Romeo Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that BORGWARNER INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,420,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $1.80 per share for $2.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.56 million shares of the RMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, BORGWARNER INC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,045,000 shares at an average price of $1.82 for $1.9 million. The insider now directly holds 14,980,000 shares of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO).