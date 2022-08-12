These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) is -77.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $35.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SDIG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 41.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is 17.67% and 29.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 4.68% at the moment leaves the stock -69.33% off its SMA200. SDIG registered a loss of -75.38% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 55.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.26%, and is 15.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.45% over the week and 13.92% over the month.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $140.41M and $55.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.35. Profit margin for the company is -44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.32% and -91.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.70% this year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.21M, and float is at 19.27M with Short Float at 18.21%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) that is -60.69% lower over the past 12 months.