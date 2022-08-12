Things appear to be looking up for Absci Corporation (ABSI)

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) is -41.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.93 and a high of $26.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABSI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.89% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -36.86% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.79, the stock is 35.89% and 37.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.04 million and changing 14.05% at the moment leaves the stock -33.73% off its SMA200. ABSI registered -79.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.17%.

The stock witnessed a 49.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.25%, and is 30.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.30% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Absci Corporation (ABSI) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $438.72M and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.48% and -82.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Absci Corporation (ABSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Absci Corporation (ABSI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Absci Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -279.60% this year.

Absci Corporation (ABSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.27M, and float is at 63.30M with Short Float at 8.47%.

Absci Corporation (ABSI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Absci Corporation (ABSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Korman Sarah,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Korman Sarah bought 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $7.96 per share for a total of $33830.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14250.0 shares.

Absci Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Bedrick Todd (VP, CCPAO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $7.50 per share for $15000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the ABSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, McClain Sean (President and Chief Executive) acquired 7,155 shares at an average price of $6.92 for $49513.0. The insider now directly holds 6,368,955 shares of Absci Corporation (ABSI).

Absci Corporation (ABSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) that is -66.30% lower over the past 12 months. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is -12.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.