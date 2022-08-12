Things appear to be looking up for CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) is -71.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEAD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -8.34% and 3.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -7.38% at the moment leaves the stock -61.60% off its SMA200. CEAD registered -84.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.91%.

The stock witnessed a 1.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.97%, and is -9.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.68% over the week and 11.34% over the month.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $11.14M and $13.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.26% and -89.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.60% this year.

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.