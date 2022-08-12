Things appear to be looking up for Eargo Inc. (EAR)

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) is -81.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $35.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EAR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 53.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is 5.28% and -8.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -6.69% at the moment leaves the stock -75.82% off its SMA200. EAR registered -97.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.80%.

The stock witnessed a 18.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.56%, and is -28.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.04% over the week and 11.09% over the month.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $39.53M and $19.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.64% and -97.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-185.70%).

Eargo Inc. (EAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eargo Inc. (EAR) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eargo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -416.80% this year.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.32M, and float is at 33.97M with Short Float at 7.86%.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Eargo Inc. (EAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richardson Nina,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Richardson Nina sold 3,886 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $3.52 per share for a total of $13679.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Eargo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Richardson Nina (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $4.85 per share for $16975.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3886.0 shares of the EAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Richardson Nina (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $20.32 for $60960.0. The insider now directly holds 7,386 shares of Eargo Inc. (EAR).