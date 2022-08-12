Things appear to be looking up for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) is -83.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $9.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -6.16% and -30.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -68.78% off its SMA200. OTMO registered -92.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.98%.

The stock witnessed a -30.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.00%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.54% over the week and 12.11% over the month.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has around 128 employees, a market worth around $91.08M and $2.54M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.89% and -93.09% from its 52-week high.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.19M, and float is at 65.26M with Short Float at 0.25%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.