Things appear to be looking up for Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI)

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) is -74.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PALI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -22.53% and -27.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -70.41% off its SMA200. PALI registered -87.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.10%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.02.

The stock witnessed a -32.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.72%, and is -30.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.27% over the week and 12.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1.52% and -89.53% from its 52-week high.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palisade Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.40% this year.

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dawson Michael John,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Dawson Michael John bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $1.14 per share for a total of $17092.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Palisade Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Hallam Thomas (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $1.18 per share for $11800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17592.0 shares of the PALI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Finley John David (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $1.09 for $8174.0. The insider now directly holds 21,896 shares of Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI).