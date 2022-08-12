Things appear to be looking up for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) is -93.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $15.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TANH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is 11.80% and 9.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 9.68% at the moment leaves the stock -87.91% off its SMA200. TANH registered -96.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.54%.

The stock witnessed a 21.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.48%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 13.56% over the month.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $6.16M and $55.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.86% and -98.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.99M, and float is at 26.64M with Short Float at 3.69%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FMC Corporation (FMC) that is trading 13.91% up over the past 12 months and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is -4.99% lower over the same period. NL Industries Inc. (NL) is 44.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.