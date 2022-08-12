Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) down -60.53% since start of the year

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) is -60.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMBR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -28.03% and -42.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 185.41 million and changing 38.89% at the moment leaves the stock -56.69% off its SMA200. TMBR registered -85.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.55.

The stock witnessed a -48.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.48%, and is 56.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.57% over the week and 12.70% over the month.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $8.88M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.67% and -86.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.80%).

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.80M, and float is at 63.57M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Koconis John,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Koconis John bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $7686.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Mendelsohn Alan (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $0.47 per share for $4700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the TMBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Sitar Edward J (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.46 for $6900.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR).