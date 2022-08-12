Home  »  Markets   »  TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): These Numbers S...

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TOP Stock Is Going Next

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is 13.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.99 and a high of $50.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.62%.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Currently trading at $19.25, the stock is 4.45% and -22.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 52.41% at the moment leaves the stock -22.11% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -42.74% in the last 1 month, and is 104.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 62.63% over the week and 34.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 140.93% and -62.23% from its 52-week high.

.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares float is at 4.32M with Short Float at 2.15%.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

Most Popular

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Related Posts

© 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED​
111365

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.