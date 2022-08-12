TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TOP Stock Is Going Next

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is 13.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.99 and a high of $50.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.62%.

Currently trading at $19.25, the stock is 4.45% and -22.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 52.41% at the moment leaves the stock -22.11% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -42.74% in the last 1 month, and is 104.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 62.63% over the week and 34.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 140.93% and -62.23% from its 52-week high.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares float is at 4.32M with Short Float at 2.15%.